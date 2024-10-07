Effectiveness of remdesivir in patients with COVID-19 and severe renal insufficiency: a nationwide cohort study in Japan.

The effectiveness of remdesivir in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and severe renal insufficiency remains underexplored.

To evaluate whether remdesivir reduces the risk of mortality or invasive mechanical ventilation/extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (IMV/ECMO) in this population.

This retrospective observational study utilising the COVID-19 Registry Japan (COVIREGI-JP) included noncritical patients with COVID-19 and severe renal insufficiency (defined as serum creatinine levels ≥3 mg/dL, on maintenance dialysis, or kidney transplant recipients) admitted to Japanese hospitals within 7 days of symptom onset between January 1, 2020 and May 8, 2023. Patients were classified into the remdesivir group if remdesivir was initiated within the first 2 days of admission. We estimated the multivariable-adjusted hazard ratio (HR) for mortality and initiation of IMV/ECMO using landmark analysis to address immortal time bias.

Among the 1,449 patients included in the landmark analysis (median age, 74 years [interquartile range 62-84 years]; 992 [68.5%] were male), 272 initiated remdesivir within the first 2 days of admission. During the 28 days from the landmark timepoint, 19 (7.0%) and 136 (11.6%) patients in the remdesivir and control groups, respectively, had an outcome. The remdesivir group had a lower risk of mortality or IMV/ECMO initiation than the control group (adjusted HR, 0.44; 95% confidence interval, 0.23-0.83).

In noncritical patients with COVID-19 and severe renal insufficiency at admission, initiating remdesivir early after disease onset, within the first 2 days of admission, led to a lower risk of mortality or IMV/ECMO initiation, compared with non-initiation of remdesivir.



