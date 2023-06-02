The following is a summary of “Comparative efficacy of tezepelumab to mepolizumab, benralizumab, and dupilumab in eosinophilic asthma: A Bayesian network meta-analysis,” published in the MARCH 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Nopsopon, et al.

The efficacy of tezepelumab for treating both type 2-high and type 2-low asthma has yet to be fully understood compared to other biologics used for treating type 2-high asthma. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to indirectly compare the efficacy of tezepelumab to other biologics (dupilumab, benralizumab, and mepolizumab) in treating eosinophilic asthma.

A systematic review and Bayesian network meta-analysis were conducted. The researchers identified randomized controlled trials from PubMed, Embase, and Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL) between January 1, 2000, and August 12, 2022. The outcomes examined included exacerbation rates, prebronchodilator FEV 1 , and the Asthma Control Questionnaire.

A total of 10 randomized controlled trials (n = 9,201) were eligible for inclusion. Tezepelumab was associated with significantly lower exacerbation rates than benralizumab (RR: 0.63; 95% CI: 0.46-0.86) and with larger improvements in FEV 1 compared to mepolizumab (MD: 66; 95% CI: -33 to 170) and benralizumab (MD: 62; 95% CI: -22 to 150). However, the 95% CI for these comparisons crossed the null value of 0. Mepolizumab was associated with the greatest improvement in the Asthma Control Questionnaire score, but this improvement was not significantly different from tezepelumab (MD: 0.14; 95% CI: -0.10 to 0.38).

Tezepelumab, mepolizumab, and dupilumab had a >99% probability of reducing exacerbation rates by ≥50% compared to placebo, while benralizumab had only a 66% probability of doing so. Tezepelumab and dupilumab had a probability of 1.00 of improving prebronchodilator FEV 1 by ≥100 mL above placebo. Dupilumab had a>90% probability of improving FEV 1 by ≥50 mL compared to mepolizumab, but none of the differences between biologics exceeded 100 mL.

In individuals with eosinophilic asthma, tezepelumab and dupilumab were associated with greater but non-clinically significant improvements in exacerbation rates and lung function compared to benralizumab or mepolizumab.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(22)02498-8/fulltext