The following is a summary of “Vaccine Effectiveness Against 12-Month Incident and Persistent Anal Human Papillomavirus Infection Among Gay, Bisexual, and Other Men Who Have Sex With Men,” published in the July 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Chambers, et al.

There was a lack of real-world evidence regarding the effectiveness of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBM) in terms of longitudinal outcomes. For a study, researchers sought to compare the 12-month incidence and persistence of anal HPV infection between vaccinated and unvaccinated GBM.

GBM aged 16–30 years were recruited from Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, Canada, between 2017 and 2019. Participants were followed for a median of 12 months. They self-reported their HPV vaccination status and provided anal specimens for HPV DNA testing. The study calculated prevalence ratios (PR) to compare the cumulative incidence and persistence of HPV 6/11/16/18 infection over 12 months between vaccinated participants (receiving ≥1 dose at baseline) and unvaccinated participants. Propensity score-weighted, modified Poisson regression was used for the analysis.

Out of 248 participants, 109 (44.0%) were vaccinated at baseline, with 62.6% receiving all 3 doses. The PRs for cumulative incidence and persistence of HPV 6/11/16/18 were 0.56 (95% CI, .24–1.31) and 0.53 (95% CI, .25–1.14), respectively. Among participants who received their first vaccine dose at age ≤23 years, the PRs for incidence and persistence were 0.23 (95% CI, .05–1.03) and 0.08 (95% CI, .01–.59), respectively. Among participants who were sexually active for ≤5 years before vaccination, the PRs for incidence and persistence were 0.15 (95% CI, .03–.68) and 0.12 (95% CI, .03–.54), respectively.

The findings of the study supported the national recommendations for HPV vaccination at younger ages or soon after sexual debut among GBM.

