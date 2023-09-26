Effects of a Novel Score in Predicting LVDD Following Catheter Ablation of Nonparoxysmal AF with Preserved Ejection Fraction

The following is a summary of “Impact of a Novel Score to Predict Left Ventricular Diastolic Dysfunction After Catheter Ablation of Nonparoxysmal Atrial Fibrillation With Preserved Ejection Fraction,” published in the August 2023 issue of Cardiovascular Disease by Egami et al.

The effects of catheter ablation of atrial fibrillation (AFCA) on left ventricular (LV) diastolic function remain uncertain. This study aimed to establish a new risk assessment tool for predicting left ventricular diastolic dysfunction (LVDD) one year after atrial fibrillation catheter ablation (12-month LVDD). Additionally, the study aimed to assess the potential correlation between the risk score and cardiovascular events, including cardiovascular death, transient ischemic attack/stroke, myocardial infarction, or hospitalization due to heart failure. Researchers conducted a study involving 397 patients diagnosed with nonparoxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) and preserved ejection fraction. These patients underwent initial atrial fibrillation catheter ablation (AFCA). The average age of the patients was 69 years, and 32% were women. The patient was diagnosed with left ventricular diastolic dysfunction (LVDD) if they exhibited more than 2 of 3 medical indicators.

These indicators include an average E/e’ ratio greater than 14, a septal e’ velocity less than 7 cm/s or a lateral e’ velocity less than 10 cm/s, and a tricuspid valve regurgitation velocity exceeding 2.8 m/s. The 12-month left ventricular diastolic dysfunction (LVDD) was observed in 89 patients, accounting for 23% of the total population. A cumulative of 4 preprocedural variables (female gender, average E/e′ ratio greater than or equal to 9.6, age greater than or equal to 74 years, and left atrial diameter greater than or equal to 50 mm [WEAL]) were recognized as prognosticators of 12-month left ventricular diastolic dysfunction on multivariable analysis. Researchers have formulated a WEAL (Wellness Evaluation and Assessment of Life) score. The incidence of 12-month left ventricular diastolic dysfunction (LVDD) escalated as the WEAL scores rose (P <0.001).

There was a statistically significant difference in cardiovascular events-free survival between individuals classified as high risk (WEAL score: 3 or 4) and those classified as low risk (WEAL score: 0, 1, or 2). The survival rates between the two groups were 86.6% and 97.2%, respectively, with a log-rank P-value of 0.009. The pre-AFCA WEAL score is a valuable tool for predicting 12-month LVDD (left ventricular diastolic dysfunction) following AFCA (atrial fibrillation catheter ablation) in patients with nonparoxysmal AF (atrial fibrillation) and preserved ejection fraction. Additionally, it is linked to cardiovascular events after AFCA.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914923002722