Effects of aerobic and resistance exercises on psychological and cognitive functions in patients with post-stroke migraine.

To investigate the impact of a combination of aerobic and resistance exercises on the psychological and cognitive functions of post-stroke migraine patients.

This study recruited 100 patients suffering from post-stroke migraine pain who were admitted to the hospital, categorizing them into a control group ( = 50) and an intervention group ( = 50). The control group received conventional drug treatment, while the intervention group received the exercise-based intervention that combined aerobic exercise with resistance exercise.

Before treatment, both groups displayed similar Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7), Mini-mental State Examination (MMSE) and MoCA scores. However, after the intervention, the intervention group exhibited lower scores on these measures compared to the control group (all 0.05), whereas the intervention group demonstrated significantly lower MIDAS and HIT-6 scores following the intervention ( 0.05), the intervention group exhibited a significant decrease in NIHSS scores and a notable increase in SS-QOL scores after the intervention ( > 0.05). Moreover, the satisfaction rate and overall satisfaction rate were significantly higher in the intervention group ( < 0.05).

The combination of aerobic and resistance exercises demonstrated positive effects on the psychological well-being and overall quality of life for post-stroke migraine patients.



