Several studies have documented the effects of anesthesia on pigeons. However, previous studies using pigeons have not examined a combination of injection and inhalation anesthesia. This study aimed to evaluate the effects of intramuscular (IM) administration of alfaxalone in conjunction with mask induction on the quality of isoflurane anesthesia in healthy domestic pigeons (Columba livia domestica). In a randomized, double-blind, crossover study consisting of two phases, six healthy adult pigeons were anesthetized twice with a washout period of 7 days. In each phase, the pigeons were randomly assigned IM administration of either alfaxalone (4 mg/kg) or an equal volume of normal saline. After 20 min, anesthesia was induced with isoflurane through a face mask. Once voluntary movement of the limbs and eyelids ceased, the face mask was removed, and the trachea was intubated. The quality of anesthesia was assessed by scoring sedation prior to anesthetic induction, induction, and recovery. Heart rate, respiratory rate, cloacal temperature, and noninvasive systolic, diastolic, and mean arterial pressure were recorded before the IM injection (baseline) and during the procedure. The minimum anesthetic concentration of isoflurane was determined using the “bracketing” method. Moderate sedation (sedation scores of 2 and 3) was observed only with alfaxalone administration. In the alfaxalone group, the induction score was significantly higher (better induction quality) than in the control group (P=0.041). The combination of alfaxalone and mask induction was effective for inhalation anesthesia in pigeons.