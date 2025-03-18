Photo Credit: ttsz
The following is a summary of “Sex dependent effects of cardiovascular agents on hemoglobin oxygen affinity – An ex-vivo experiment,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of Critical Care by Woyke et al.
Hemoglobin-oxygen (Hb-O2) affinity influences oxygen delivery and extraction, yet the effects of widely used cardiovascular agents on this process remain unknown.
Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the effects of noradrenaline, adrenaline, atropine, milrinone, and levosimendan on Hb-O2 affinity.
They performed an experimental ex-vivo trial using venous blood samples from 11 volunteers (5 male and 6 female) and incubated them with specific cardiovascular agents. Oxygen dissociation curves (ODC) were measured in-vitro using a newly developed high-throughput method.
The results showed a significant right-shift of the ODC for noradrenaline and milrinone in all participants compared to the P50 in male and female controls, while levosimendan induced this shift in male samples only. Adrenaline reduced Hb-O2 affinity in male samples, whereas atropine decreased Hb-O2 affinity in female samples only.
Investigators concluded the studied agents reduced Hb-O2 affinity, displaying notable sex-based disparities, which potentially enhanced tissue oxygen delivery given sufficient pulmonary oxygenation despite uncertain mechanisms.
Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0883944124004039
