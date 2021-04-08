Endometriosis is a common and complicated gynaecologic disease. Long non-coding RNA CDKN2B-AS1 plays a crucial role in the development and progression of several cancers. Whether CDKN2B-AS1 contributes to endometriosis, however, remains unknown.

Cellular proliferation, invasion and DNA synthesis abilities were assessed by CCK8, transwell and 5-ethynyle-2′-deoxyuridine assays. The expression of epithelial-mesenchymal transition markers and three isoforms of AKT was detected using Western blot. Real-time polymerase chain reaction was used to determine the relative expression levels of CDKN2B-AS1 and candidate miRNAs in ectopic, eutopic endometria and normal endometrial tissues. The relationship between CDKN2B-AS1 and miRNA was determined by luciferase reporter assays.

The relative expression level of CDKN2B-AS1 was up-regulated in eutopic and ectopic endometria. In endometrial stromal cells and Ishikawa cells, CDKN2B-AS1 overexpression promoted cellular proliferation and invasion, and increased the protein expression of vimentin but decreased the expression of E-cadherin. miR-424-5p was confirmed the target of CDKN2B-AS1 through bioinformatics tools and luciferase reporter assays. In addition, the enhanced effect of cellular phenotype of CDKN2B-AS1 overexpression was significantly attenuated by miR-424-5p overexpression. Furthermore, miR-424-5p was able to directly target AKT3 through luciferase reporter assay. Mechanistically, CDKN2B-AS1 acts as a ceRNA by sponging miR-424-5p and targets AKT3.

The cellular mechanism of CDKN2B-AS1 in endometriosis was confirmed; CDKN2B-AS1 may be a potential target for ovarian endometriosis therapy.

