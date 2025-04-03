Effects of Combined Art-Based Interventions on Brain Networks and Cognition in Older Adults

Photo Credit: Freepick

The following is a summary of “Impact of combined art-based intervention on functional connectivity of multiple brain networks in older adults along the cognitive continuum: result from a parallel randomised controlled trial,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Psychiatry by Yan et al.

Combined art-based interventions (CAIs) help improve cognition in older adults, but the neural mechanisms remain unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the impact of a CAI programme on cognitive function in older adults.

They conducted a parallel-arm randomized controlled trial (April 2021–January 2023) with participants randomized 1:1 into an intervention group (IG) or waitlist control group (WG). They administered a 16-week CAI programme to the IG and conducted neuropsychological assessments and MRI before and after the intervention.

The results showed that the IG had greater improvement in cognitive function, language, and memory than the WG. Significant differences in functional connectivity (FC) values were found in the temporal and cerebellar anterior lobes, fusiform, inferior occipital, and lingual gyri, and perirhinal and visual cortices. FC values decreased in these regions in the IG and correlated positively with neuropsychological test score changes.

Investigators found that the CAI programme improved cognitive function, language, and memory in older adults. These improvements were linked to decreases in FC in key brain regions, enhancing the understanding of neurocentral mechanisms.

