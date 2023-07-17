Effects of DBS on Driving in Parkinson’s Disease: A Prospective Controlled Study

The following is a summary of “Prospective controlled study on the effects of deep brain stimulation on driving in Parkinson’s disease,” published in the July 2023 issue of Neurology by Fründt et al.

Bilateral subthalamic deep brain stimulation (STN-DBS) is a surgical treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD) that involves implanting electrodes in the subthalamic nucleus, which requires movement.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to analyze the influence of STN-DBS on the car-driving ability of PD patients. The study included 2 groups of PD patients who were similar in age and actively drove, 1 group had undergone deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery (PD-DBS, n = 23), and the other group was eligible for DBS but did not undergo surgery (PD-nDBS, n = 29). In PD-DBS patients, baseline investigation was conducted just before surgery, and follow-up investigation was conducted 6 to 12 months after surgery. In contrast, in PD-nDBS patients, the time interval between baseline and follow-up was aimed to be comparable. Driving ability in 33 age-matched healthy controls was assessed once at baseline to gauge general PD driving level.

The study’s outcome reported all groups had similar driving characteristics at baseline. At follow-up, PD-DBS drove unsafer than PD-nDBS, but this was due to 2 outliers (9%) who had poor baseline and disastrous follow-up driving performance. Excluding two outliers, driving performance was similar between PD-DBS and PD-nDBS at baseline and follow-up. Age, disease duration, severity, and baseline insecurity were associated with poorer driving performance at follow-up.

The study concluded DBS does not usually alter driving safety but may increase the risk of driving deterioration in some patients with unsafe driving before surgery.

Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37394536/