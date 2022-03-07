To evaluate the effects of different hysterectomies-simple hysterectomy (SH) and radical hysterectomy (RH) with or without radiation therapy (RT) on urodynamics and lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS).

Among patients who underwent urodynamic study between 2009 and 2019, those with RH history due to cervical cancer and SH for uterine myoma were included. Clinical parameters were compared after adjusting clinically significant baseline variables with multivariate regression.

A total of 289 patients (RH-only, n=57; RH+RT, n=72; SH, n=160) were included. Age at hysterectomy, gap between urodynamic study and hysterectomy, body mass index, hypertension and vaginal delivery history were adjusted. Stress urinary incontinence was more likely to occur in SH group (p<0.001), while urgency urinary incontinence was more prevalent in patients with history of RH (odds ratio [OR] 6.4, 95% confidence interval 2.171-18.855; p=0.001). There was no difference in OR of mixed urinary incontinence. Higher proportion of RH patients complained of recurrent urinary tract infection and voiding symptoms requiring intermittent catheterization. On urodynamic study, RH groups had lower maximal flow rate, larger post-void residual, decreased bladder sensation and impaired detrusor contractility (all p<0.001) than SH group. Adjuvant RT resulted in decreased compliance and decrease in volume of the first sense to void.

Predominant LUTS differed among patients after different types of hysterectomy. RH resulted in inefficient bladder emptying, leading to recurrent urinary tract infection and voiding symptoms requiring intermittent catheterization. Adjuvant RT exacerbated bladder compliance and increased bladder sensation.

