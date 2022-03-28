Electronic nicotine delivery systems, such as e-cigarettes, are often perceived as safe compared to traditional cigarettes. However, a growing body of research supports the biological plausibility of vaping’s potentially harmful effects on the respiratory mucosa. Only a few human studies on adult vapers have shown a decline in lung function tests, particularly in patients with asthma. In contrast, the effects of vaping on children and adolescents were yet to be determined. Several cross-sectional, nationwide, population-based studies on large populations of teenagers found a link between vaping and self-reported asthma diagnosis and/or respiratory symptoms in the age range. However, the consequences of second and third-hand exposure, and active and passive exposure during pregnancy, were nearly entirely unknown.

The study summarized recent research on the possible effects of vaping on asthma, emphasizing vape composition, reported effects on respiratory mucosa, accessible data in teenagers, and causes for the present vaping epidemic. So far, the data from both animals and people showed that vaping is not safe, and its use should be restricted in children and adolescents, especially those who have asthma.

