Effects of Frequent IDH on QoL in Hemodialysis Patients

The following is a summary of “Impact of frequent intradialytic hypotension on quality of life in patients undergoing hemodialysis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Nephrology by Wang et al.

Frequent Intradialytic Hypotension (IDH) can negatively affect hemodialysis patients’ quality of life (QoL). Researchers performed a retrospective study to assess the influence of frequent IDH on patients’ QoL using the KDQOL™-36 scale. Study involved 160 hemodialysis patients from a single center. Adult patients with uremia who underwent routine hemodialysis (4 hours per session, 3 times per week) between October 1, 2019, and September 30, 2021 were included. Frequent IDH was defined as an absolute nadir systolic blood pressure (SBP) of <90 mmHg occurring in at least 30% of hemodialysis sessions when predialysis SBP was <159 mmHg (or < 100 mmHg when predialysis BP ≥ 160 mmHg). Statistical analysis was performed using independent t-tests, Kruskal-Wallis tests, or chi-square tests to compare differences between patients with and without frequent IDH. The primary visit occurred at month 36, with the remaining visits considered exploratory outcomes.

Patients experiencing frequent IDH had significantly lower scores in the symptoms and discomfort of kidney disease dimension throughout the follow-up period, indicating worse quality of life in those dimensions(P < 0.05). Frequent IDH was associated with poorer QoL in the symptoms and discomfort of kidney disease dimension and the impact of kidney disease on life.

These findings indicated a correlation between frequent IDH and lower QoL in the dimensions of symptoms and discomfort of kidney disease, as well as the impact of kidney disease on life.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03263-6