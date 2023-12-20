Effects of Musculoskeletal Study Participation on Children’s Healthcare Seeking: A Register-Based Investigation

The following is a summary of “Does children’s healthcare seeking change after participation in a musculoskeletal study? A register-based study,” published in the December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Lykkegaard, et al.

Participation in research studies, particularly those involving interactions with healthcare professionals, may impact individuals’ future healthcare-seeking behavior. For a study, researchers sought to investigate whether children participating in the Childhood Health Activity and Motor Performance School Study – Denmark (CHAMPS) experienced changes in their frequency of contact with primary public healthcare services over a five-year period compared to non-participating children.

Using Danish health register data from 1998 to 2020, the study compared CHAMPS participants’ contacts with private physiotherapists, chiropractors, and general practitioners to two control groups: a random 10% sample of children from Denmark (National Controls) and a secondary local control group (Local Controls). The analysis covered three periods: Before (1998–31.10.2008), during (01.11.2008–20.06.2014), and after (21.06.2014–31.12.2019) the CHAMPS study. Multivariable Poisson regression models assessed differences in contacts with healthcare professionals and overall healthcare contacts.

In comparison to National Controls, the CHAMPS-Group exhibited a decrease in physiotherapy contacts before the study, with an estimated mean of 0.01 vs. 0.02 per person-year. The trend continued after the study (0.13 vs. 0.18 per person-year), resulting in a crude incidence rate ratio (IRR) of 0.69 (95% CI: 0.58–0.83) post-study. Conversely, the CHAMPS-Group had increased chiropractor contacts both before (0.05 vs. 0.03) and after (0.21 vs. 0.09) the study, showing a crude IRR of 2.29 (95% CI: 1.93–2.71) after the study period. General practice contacts were similar between the CHAMPS-Group and national controls before the study (5.84 vs. 5.84) but decreased during and after (3.21 vs. 3.71), yielding a crude IRR of 0.86 (95% CI: 0.83–0.90) after the study. Comparable contact patterns from before to after the study were observed between the CHAMPS-Group and the Local Controls, except for physiotherapy, which remained consistent between the two groups after the study.

The study suggested that systematic engagement with participants experiencing musculoskeletal complaints in research studies can influence subsequent healthcare-seeking behavior. Future research should explore the impact of health literacy, health education, and healthcare provider recommendations on healthcare decisions during such research studies.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02233-z