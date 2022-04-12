The investigation was conducted in the form of a retrospective observational study. For a study, the researchers sought to determine the spinal and extraspinal variables that cause pulmonary dysfunction in adolescent idiopathic scoliosis patients. Between 2008 and 2018, an online database search was conducted in a computerized hospital archive. Patients with a Cobb angle of more than 30 degrees and Lenke types 1 and 2 treated in a single spine unit were included. Patients’ coronary and sagittal Cobb angles, bending correction rate for flexibility evaluation, Risser score, apical vertebra rotation (AVR), and pulmonary function tests were acquired. The forced expiratory volume in the first second forced vital capacity and AVR had a mild negative connection. With age, sex, Cobb angle, Risser score, kyphosis, and bending correction rate, there was no association between forced expiratory volume in the first second and forced vital capacity. There was no clear association between the features of scoliotic curvature and respiratory functions, based on the study’s outcomes and previous studies in the literature. In this study, 52 individuals with moderate to severe scoliosis (72.22%) had mild to severe respiratory impairment. Because of age-related physiological respiratory loss, the respiratory functions of patients with moderate and severe scoliosis, particularly those with high AVR, should be assessed to determine the need for surgical therapy.

Source:journals.lww.com/jspinaldisorders/Abstract/2022/02000/Evaluation_of_the_Parameters_Affecting_Respiratory.44.aspx