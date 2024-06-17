SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Effects of the phosphodiesterase 2 inhibitor BI 474121 on central nervous system cyclic guanosine monophosphate concentrations: Translational studies.

Jun 17, 2024

Sebastiaan van Kraaij, Rainer-Georg Goeldner, Holger Rosenbrock, Geert Jan Groeneveld, Philip Kremer, Jennifer Schaible, Janos Zambori, Christian Schultheis

Authors:

  • Sebastiaan van Kraaij

    Centre for Human Drug Research, Leiden, Netherlands.

    Rainer-Georg Goeldner

    Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Biberach an der Riss, Germany.

    Holger Rosenbrock

    Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Biberach an der Riss, Germany.

    Geert Jan Groeneveld

    Centre for Human Drug Research, Leiden, Netherlands.

    Philip Kremer

    Centre for Human Drug Research, Leiden, Netherlands.

    Jennifer Schaible

    Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Biberach an der Riss, Germany.

    Janos Zambori

    Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Biberach an der Riss, Germany.

    Christian Schultheis

    Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Biberach an der Riss, Germany.

