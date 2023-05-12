The following is a summary of “Efficacy and safety of venetoclax and azacytidine combination treatment in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome: systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the April 2023 issue of Hematology by Du, et al.

To treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), researchers, for a meta-analysis, examined the effectiveness and safety of combining venetoclax (Ven) and azacitidine (AZA).

They searched for relevant studies on PubMed, Excerpta Medica Database (EMBASE), Cochrane Library, and Web of Science from inception until June 2022. They employed the Methodological Index for Non-Randomized Studies (MINORS) and Cochrane Risk of Bias 2.0 (RoB 2.0) to assess the caliber of the included literature. The authors calculated the pooled proportion and 95% CI using the inverse variance.

About 19 studies with a total of 1,615 patients were included in the meta-analysis. AML and MDS had a combined overall complete response (CR) or complete response with an incomplete blood count recovery (CRi) rate of 57.9% (95% CI 49.5-65.9%, I2 = 83%). The rate of pooled CR/CRi, according to subgroup analysis, was 67.5% (95% CI 61.1-73.3%, I2 = 54%) for newly diagnosed (ND) AML, 30% (95% CI 20-44.1%, I2 = 66%) for relapsed/refractory (R/R) AML, and 67.6% (95% CI 52.6-79.8%, I2 = 65%) for MDS, respectively. CR/CRi was 64.7% in ND-AML patients, according to one randomized controlled study (RCT). Nine studies reported adverse events, and the most common grade 3-4 adverse event was neutropenia, with a rate of 53.7% (95% CI 61.1-73.3%, I2 = 54%).

The combination of venetoclax and azacitidine is an effective treatment for AML and MDS, with greater efficacy observed in ND-AML patients. The most common adverse event associated with this regimen is grade 3-4 neutropenia with fever.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2198098