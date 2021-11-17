Since atopic dermatitis is more common among black/African American, Asian, and Hispanic individuals, it is critical to evaluate these groups in clinical studies. Crisaborole 2% ointment is a nonsteroidal phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor used to treat mild to severe atopic dermatitis. Crisaborole was superior to vehicle in lowering global disease severity in two pivotal phases III clinical studies in patients aged 2 years. Pain at the application site was the most prevalent treatment-related complication. The goal of this study was to look at the efficacy and safety of crisaborole based on the race and ethnicity of the patients. The two pivotal trials and a safety extension trial were subjected to a pooled post hoc analysis by race and ethnicity. The race was classified as white or nonwhite, while ethnicity was classified as Hispanic/Latino or not Hispanic/Latino. On day 29, more crisaborole-treated patients than vehicle-treated patients improved in global disease severity in the white, nonwhite, Hispanic/Latino, and not Hispanic/Latino groups. Treatment with crisaborole also improved atopic dermatitis signs/symptoms and quality of life. In the pivotal trials, the frequency of crisaborole-related adverse events ranged from 7.1 to 8.5 percent.

Crisaborole indicated effectiveness for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis across races and ethnicities, with a low occurrence of treatment-related side effects.

Reference:https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40257-019-00450-w