Efficacy and safety of different polymyxin-containing regimens for the treatment of pneumonia caused by multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria: a systematic review and network meta-analysis.

The optimal administration of polymyxins for treating multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial (MDR-GNB) pneumonia remains unclear. This study aimed to systematically assess the efficacy and safety of three polymyxin-containing regimens by conducting a comprehensive network meta-analysis.

We comprehensively searched nine databases. Overall mortality was the primary outcome, whereas the secondary outcomes encompassed microbial eradication rate, clinical success, acute kidney injury, and incidence of bronchospasm. Extracted study data were analyzed by pairwise and network meta-analyses. Version 2 of the Cochrane risk-of-bias tool and the Risk of Bias in Nonrandomized Studies of Interventions (ROBINS-I) assessment tool were used to assess the risk of bias in randomized trials and cohort studies, respectively.

This study included 19 observational studies and 3 randomized controlled trials (RCTs), encompassing 3318 patients. Six studies with high risk of bias were excluded from the primary analysis. In the pairwise meta-analysis, compared to the intravenous (IV) polymyxin-containing regimen, the intravenous plus inhaled (IV + IH) polymyxin-containing regimen showed a significant decrease in overall mortality, while no statistically significant difference was found in the inhaled (IH) polymyxin-containing regimen. The network meta-analysis indicated that the IV + IH polymyxin-containing regimen had significantly lower overall mortality (OR 0.67; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.50-0.88), higher clinical success rate (OR 1.90; 95% CI 1.20-3.00), better microbial eradication rate (OR 2.70; 95% CI 1.90-3.90) than the IV polymyxin-containing regimen, and significantly better microbial eradication rate when compared with the IH polymyxin-containing regimen (OR 2.30; 95% CI 1.30-4.20). Furthermore, compared with IV + IH and IV polymyxin-containing regimens, the IH polymyxin-containing regimen showed a significant reduction in acute kidney injury.

Our study indicates that among the three administration regimens, the IV + IH polymyxin-containing regimen may be the most effective for treating MDR-GNB pneumonia, with a significantly lower overall mortality compared to the IV regimen and a considerably higher microbial eradication rate compared to the IH regimen. The IH regimen may be considered superior to the IV regimen due to its substantially lower incidence of acute kidney injury, even though the reduction in overall mortality was not significant.

