Efficacy and Safety of FAc Implant in DME Patients With Refractory Disease

The following is a summary of “Effectiveness and safety of fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant in diabetic macular edema patients considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies (REACT): a prospective, non-randomized, and multicenter study,” published in the September 2023 issue of Opthalmology by Ruiz-Moreno et al.

Researchers performed a prospective study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of fluocinolone-acetonide implant (FAc-i) in diabetic macular edema (DME) patients with refractory disease.

They conducted a multicenter, non-randomized, Phase-IV observational study on patients with recurrent DME who were insufficient responders to current therapies. The main goal was the mean change in prime-corrected visual acuity from baseline to month 24.

The results showed that 31 eyes of 31 patients (mean age 68.0 ± 7.7 years, 10 [32.3%] women) with a history of 5.3 ± 7.3 previous DME treatments demonstrated an improvement in BCVA from 56.1 ± 12.3 letters at baseline to 62.4 ± 17.0 letters at month-24 in the overall sample (P=0.0510). Eyes with a baseline BCVA < 70 ETDRS letters improved from 53.2 ± 10.2 notes to 61.5 ± 17.9 letters at month 24 (P=0.0165).

A significant reduction in central-subfoveal-thickness (CST) was observed from 474.0 ± 135.1 µm at baseline to 333.4 ± 135.6 at month-24 (P<0.0001) and in macular volume (MV) from 10.7 ± 2.7 mm3 to 9.6 ± 2.9 mm3 (P=0.0027) at month-24. Among these 31 eyes, 19 (61.3%) required additional DME treatment, 9 (29.0%) needed ocular hypotensive medication for intraocular pressure control, and 5 (16.1%) underwent cataract surgery.

They concluded FAc-i was associated with visual and anatomic improvement in DME eyes refractory to previous therapies.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-023-02864-2