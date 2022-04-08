In individuals with inflammatory bowel disease, vitamin D insufficiency is common (IBD). For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of high-dose, interval cholecalciferol administration in patients with IBD taking infliximab. Patients with IBD and vitamin D insufficiency were included in the prospective, longitudinal, open-label trial. For one year, subjects were given 50,000 IU of cholecalciferol orally every 4 to 5 weeks (n=11) or 100,000 IU every 6 to 8 weeks (n=32). Dosing was examined and delivered with infliximab infusions. Vitamin D sufficiency was defined as a 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25-OHD) level ≥30 ng/mL.

The primary analysis population included 43 people. After the third dosage, 25-OHD levels reached a steady state, with mean increases in 25-OHD levels of 8 vs. 4.5 ng/mL in the 100,000 IU vs. 50,000 IU treatment groups, respectively. Only 43.8% of patients who received 100,000 IU and 18.2% of those who received 50,000 IU were deemed sufficient. There was no difference in 25-OHD level response between Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis patients (P=0.72). In individuals with Crohn’s disease (P=0.85) or ulcerative colitis (P=0.24), there was no connection between 25-OHD levels and clinical disease activity.

Cholecalciferol supplementation was well tolerated, and direct monitoring provided a potential paradigm for guaranteeing therapeutic adherence. Patients with IBD, on the other hand, tended to require higher doses of cholecalciferol, with fewer than half of patients (37% overall) reaching adequate vitamin D levels. More research was needed to establish the best therapy protocols.

