The PAUL Glaucoma Implant was a safe and effective technology for decreasing intraocular pressure (IOP). It was designed as a non-valved device with a tiny tube diameter that used a vicryl ligation suture around the posteriorly reabsorbed tube instead of an abluminal stent, making it a viable choice in circumstances when glaucoma drainage device implantation was being considered. For a study, the researchers sought to use a uniform, standardized surgical method to establish the 1-year efficacy and safety of the PAUL Glaucoma Implant. A retrospective cohort analysis was conducted. Patient charts were evaluated between December 2018 and January 2020, with a 12-month follow-up required for inclusion. The primary outcome was IOP reduction at 12 months, with surgical success defined as an IOP of less than or equal to 18 mm Hg, at least 30% reduction, and greater than 5 mm Hg. Absolute success was attained if no IOP-lowering medication was required; otherwise, qualified success was reached. The results of the safety tests were also examined. In all cases, a consistent protocol was followed, which comprised mitomycin C administration and 1 vicryl tube ligation. A total of 24 eyes from 21 patients met the criteria for inclusion. At the time of surgery, the median patient age was 42 years old (range: 1 to 76 years). IOP dropped from 31.4 (10.0) mm Hg before surgery to 12.5 (4.3) mm Hg at the last follow-up (P<0.001). About 75% of instances met the qualified success requirement, whereas just 33% met the absolute success criteria. Before surgery, the average number of IOP-lowering medicines taken was 3.0, and at the 12-month visit, it was 0.9 (P<0.001). There was no postoperative hypotony that required intervention. For a moderate and advanced glaucoma treatment, the PAUL Glaucoma Implant looked to be a safe and effective glaucoma drainage implant.

Source –journals.lww.com/glaucomajournal/Fulltext/2022/03000/One_Year_Efficacy_and_Safety_of_the_PAUL_Glaucoma.9.aspx