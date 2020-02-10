Vismodegib (Erivedge ), a hedgehog pathway inhibitor, is approved to treat metastatic or locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (BCC) not suitable for surgery or radiotherapy. Our main objectives were to study the objective response rate (ORR) assessed by treating physicians and safety of vismodegib in a real-world practice setting in Argentina.

This is a prospective cohort study in real-world practice. We included consecutive adult patients treated in Argentina with locally advanced or metastatic BCC not suitable for surgery or radiotherapy. Patients were followed until the end of the study, death, or loss to follow-up, whichever occurred first. Patients received 150 mg vismodegib PO daily.

We included in the analysis 63 patients who received treatment. Locally advanced BCC was present in 57 (90.4%) and metastatic disease in two (3.2%). ORR was observed in 46 patients (73%; 95% CI: 60.3-83.4), with partial response in 36 (57%; 95% CI: 44-69.5) and complete response in 10 (16%; 95% CI: 7.8-27.2). As to safety, 48 (76.2%) patients had at least one adverse event (AE). The most frequently observed AEs were muscular spasms in 25 (39.6%); dysgeusia in 23 (36.5%); alopecia in nine (14.2%); weight loss in seven (11.1%); and ageusia in (9.5%) patients. Serious AEs were observed in 11 (17%) patients with one episode of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism resulting in death.

Our study provides additional evidence of the efficacy and tolerability of vismodegib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic BCC in a real-world practice.

© 2020 The International Society of Dermatology.