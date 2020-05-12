To assess the clinical safety and efficacy of adjunctive therapy using Vizoovet to ameliorate clinical signs of keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS) in dogs.

Twenty client-owned dogs.

Canine patients diagnosed with KCS were enrolled in this prospective study. Patients were randomly selected to receive either Vizoovet or GenTeal drops twice daily in addition to twice daily tacrolimus 0.03% solution. Data were collected from only one eye of each patient and included STT-1, IOP, TFBUT, and results of objective clinical scoring performed by pet owners. Statistical significance was set at P ≤ .05.

In all, 20 dogs (20 eyes) were enrolled in this prospective randomized study. Females (n = 12; 60%) outnumbered males (n = 8; 40%) and all dogs were spayed/neutered. Mean age of all dogs was 10.6 ± 3.79 years. In both treatment groups, the improvement in STT-1 values over the course of the study was significant (P = .002). When comparing the STT-1 improvements between groups, no significance was found (P = .78). In both groups, the improvement in TFBUT was significant (P = .0018). When comparing the TFBUT improvements between groups, no significance was found (P = .14). Squinting, rubbing, ocular discharge, and medication administration scores all significantly improved throughout the course of the study; however, they did not differ significantly between groups. Throughout the study, no adverse side effects were noted clinically or by the pet owner in either group.

Adjunctive treatment with Vizoovet was as safe and effective as GenTeal drops at improving clinical signs of dry eye in dogs.

© 2020 American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists.

