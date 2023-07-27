Efficacy of Combined Fractional CO2 Laser with Intradermal PRP Vs. Fractional CO2 Laser Alone for SD Treatment

The following is a summary of “Combined Fractional CO2 Laser With Intradermal Platelet-Rich Plasma versus Fractional CO2 Laser Alone in the Treatment of Striae Distensae,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Dermatologic Surgery by Sayed et al.

Striae distensae (SD) or stretch marks are prevalent skin conditions from the stretched dermis. Evaluating and contrasting the efficacy of fractional carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) laser alone versus fractional CO 2 laser combined with platelet-rich plasma (PRP) for treating SD. About 30 adult females with SD (SR and SA) were enlisted in the study.

In each patient, a split-lesion design was implemented by selecting and allocating pairings of SD on both sides of the midline to groups A and B. Group A received fractional CO 2 laser and intradermal PRP treatment. Group B received fractional CO 2 laser treatment alone. Before and after treatment, biopsies of the lesions were obtained for histopathological analysis.

In group A, the SD improved substantially better than in group B (P =.007), and the mean improvement was significantly more significant in group A (60.33 ± 26.49) than in group B (43.80 ± 27.40) (P =.001). Additionally, Group A was associated with more significant dermal deposition of collagen and elastic fibers. For the treatment of SD, fractional CO 2 laser combined with PRP was more efficacious than fractional CO 2 laser alone.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/Abstract/2023/06000/Combined_Fractional_CO2_Laser_With_Intradermal.3.aspx