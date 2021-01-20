Topical nasal steroids are CRSwNP following ESS. They are found to be effective in improving symptoms and quality of life and reducing nasal polyps recurrence incidence.

We sought to determine whether a higher concentration of topical nasal steroid spray is more effective than the standard nasal steroid spray in controlling symptoms and preventing recurrence of polyps in patients with CRSwNP who underwent ESS.

A double-blind, randomized controlled trial was performed on patients with CRSwNP after ESS. Patients were randomized into two treatment groups: one received topical nasal dexamethasone 0.032% and the other, fluticasone propionate. The researchers measured SNOT-22 and Lund-Kennedy nasal endoscopy scores at topical nasal steroid treatment initiation then at approximately 4-, 8-, and 12-week intervals.

Thirty-nine patients were enrolled in the study. Eighteen patients continued using the medications prescribed to them for the duration of the study. Both groups saw significant improvements in postoperative SNOT-22 and Lund-Kenney scores over time. There was no significant difference in progress between the groups.

There is no significant increased benefit in using a higher dose nasal steroid spray than the standard dose nasal steroid spray after ESS.

Reference: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1945892419841355