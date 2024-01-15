Efficacy of rTMS for poststroke epilepsy and its effects on patients’ cognitive function and depressive status.

This study aimed to investigate the efficacy of rTMS in the treatment of poststroke epilepsy and the effect of rTMS on patients’ cognitive function and depressive status.

One hundred and twenty-one poststroke epilepsy patients with mild cognitive impairment and depressive status admitted to the Department of Neurology of the Second People’s Hospital of Nanning from January 1, 2017, to April 31, 2023, were selected and divided into the rTMS treatment group (treated group) and the control group. MMSE scores and HAMD scores were recorded before and after treatment. The frequency of EEG spiky waves recorded before and after treatment within 24 h and the frequency of any clinical seizure form (the number of clinical seizures within 1 month after treatment) and changes in observed indices before and after treatment were calculated. The differences between the data of the two groups were analyzed, to further assess the efficacy of rTMS in the treatment of poststroke epilepsy and the rTMS’ effects on cognition and depression.

Compared with drug treatment alone, rTMS significantly decreased clinical seizures and epileptiform discharges after stroke, especially in patients with lesions in the frontal, temporal, and parietal lobes. Compared with drug treatment alone, rTMS treatment can effectively reduce cognitive impairment and mood disorders, such as depression, especially for patients with lesions in the frontal and temporal lobes. The results of this experiment suggest that rTMS treatment does not increase adverse effects.

rTMS reduces clinical seizures while improving cognitive impairment and depression in patients with epilepsy. Therefore, we suggest that low-frequency rTMS can be used as an adjunctive treatment for patients with epilepsy and provide some ideas and references for the treatment of epilepsy with cognitive impairment and depression.

