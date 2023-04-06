The following is a summary of the “Real-world treatment patterns and clinical outcomes in EGFR-mutant locally advanced lung adenocarcinoma: A multi-center cohort study,” published in the March 2023 issue of Cancer by Bi, et al.

To look into the best way to treat patients with locally advanced non-small cell lung cancer with an epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) mutation (LA-NSCLC). Patients with unresectable stage III lung adenocarcinoma (LAC) harboring EGFR mutations were studied retrospectively and divided into three groups based on primary treatment: chemoradiotherapy (CRT) (group 1), combined radiation therapy (RT) and EGFR-TKI with/without chemotherapy (group 2), and EGFR-TKI alone until tumor progression (group 3).

To account for confounding, the inverse probability of multiple treatment weighting (IPTW) of the propensity score was used to compare overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) between treatments. A total of 104, 105, and 231 patients were divided into groups 1, 2, and 3. After adjusting for IPTW, the median PFS for each group was 12.4, 26.2, and 16.2 months, respectively (log-rank P<0.001), and the median OS was 51.0, 67.4 and 49.3 months (log-rank P = 0.084).

Patients in group 2 had significantly better PFS [adjusted hazard ratio HR (aHR), 0.40; 95% confidence interval (CI): 0.29, 0.54; P = 0.001] and OS (aHR, 0.61; 95% CI: 0.38, 0.98; P = 0.039) than those in group 1. PFS was prolonged in group 3 (aHR, 0.66; 95% CI: 0.50, 0.87; P = 0.003) but not OS (aHR, 0.90; 95% CI: 0.62, 1.32; P = 0.595). The results of a doubly robust IPTW analysis and a multivariable Cox regression analysis were similar. In patients with EGFR-mutant unresectable LA-NSCLC, EGFR-TKIs after chemoradiation or combined with radiation alone correlated with the longest PFS and OS (compared to CRT or TKIs alone). Prospective trials with the proper design were required

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667005422000886