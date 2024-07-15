SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


EGFR mutations induce the suppression of CD8 T cell and anti-PD-1 resistance via ERK1/2-p90RSK-TGF-β axis in non-small cell lung cancer.

Jul 15, 2024

Experts: Huayan Huang,Xiaokuan Zhu,Yongfeng Yu,Ziming Li,Yi Yang,Liliang Xia,Shun Lu

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Huayan Huang

    Department of Medical Oncology, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, West Huaihai Road 241, Shanghai, 200030, China.

    Xiaokuan Zhu

    Department of Medical Oncology, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, West Huaihai Road 241, Shanghai, 200030, China.

    Yongfeng Yu

    Department of Medical Oncology, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, West Huaihai Road 241, Shanghai, 200030, China.

    Ziming Li

    Department of Medical Oncology, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, West Huaihai Road 241, Shanghai, 200030, China.

    Yi Yang

    Department of Medical Oncology, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, West Huaihai Road 241, Shanghai, 200030, China.

    Liliang Xia

    Department of Medical Oncology, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, West Huaihai Road 241, Shanghai, 200030, China. liliangxia@126.com.

    Shun Lu

    Department of Medical Oncology, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, West Huaihai Road 241, Shanghai, 200030, China. shunlu@sjtu.edu.cn.

