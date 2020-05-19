CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt on Tuesday registered 720 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said in a statement, its highest daily toll since detecting the first confirmed case in February.

The new cases brought the total infections to 13,484 cases, the ministry added in a statement.

The country’s former daily record was 535 cases on Monday.

Egypt recorded 14 deaths on Tuesday, the statement said bringing the total fatalities to 659. Nearly 3,750 people recovered and discharged from isolation hospitals.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy, writing by Mahmoud Mourad, Editing by Franklin Paul)