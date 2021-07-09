Seasonal influenza is still a leading cause of disease and death. Vaccination is the most cost-effective method of preventing the disease, and it is especially crucial for persons who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza, particularly those over the age of 65. In four consecutive seasonal influenza campaigns, the study investigated all of the population 65 years of the Health Promoting Agency (HPA) of Brescia (northern Italy) to examine the predisposition attitudes toward influenza vaccination among adults 65 years. In the four campaigns, the prevalence of vaccinated participants was 38.6 percent, 33.7 percent, 37.7 percent, and 40.1 percent, respectively. Individuals aged 65–69.9 years had lower vaccination rates than those in the other age groups, with the greatest vaccination rates among those aged 75–79.9 years. Overall, males had a somewhat higher propensity to be vaccinated, and both genders’ inclination to get vaccinated increased with age. Suffering from a chronic disease enhanced the inclination to vaccination; hypertension had the greatest impact, while vasculopathy had the reverse effect.

The benefit of this study is the opportunity to learn about the elements that may suggest a proclivity to receive an influenza vaccination and to consider a different strategy to adults over the age of 65 with features that indicate a reduced proclivity to vaccination.

