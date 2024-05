Electrical aligned polyurethane nerve guidance conduit modulates macrophage polarization and facilitates immunoregulatory peripheral nerve regeneration.

Biomaterials can modulate the local immune microenvironments to promote peripheral nerve regeneration. Inspired by the spatial orderly distribution and endogenous electric field of nerve fibers, we aimed to investigate the synergistic effects of electrical and topological cues on immune microenvironments of peripheral nerve regeneration. Nerve guidance conduits (NGCs) with aligned electrospun nanofibers were fabricated using a polyurethane copolymer containing a conductive aniline trimer and degradable L-lysine (PUAT). In vitro experiments showed that the aligned PUAT (A-PUAT) membranes promoted the recruitment of macrophages and induced their polarization towards the pro-healing M2 phenotype, which subsequently facilitated the migration and myelination of Schwann cells. Furthermore, NGCs fabricated from A-PUAT increased the proportion of pro-healing macrophages and improved peripheral nerve regeneration in a rat model of sciatic nerve injury. In conclusion, this study demonstrated the potential application of NGCs in peripheral nerve regeneration from an immunomodulatory perspective and revealed A-PUAT as a clinically-actionable strategy for peripheral nerve injury.© 2024. The Author(s).

