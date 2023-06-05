The following is a summary of “ACUTE ALCOHOL EXPOSURE AND ELECTROCARDIOGRAPHIC CHANGES: FINDING FROM THE HOLIDAY (HOW ALCOHOL INDUCES ATRIAL TACHYARRHYTHMIAS) TRIAL,” published in the March 2023 issue of Cardiology by Ciuffo, et al.

The HOw ALcohol InDuces Atrial TachYarrhythmias (HOLIDAY) Trial investigated the association between alcohol consumption and atrial fibrillation (AF). Although alcohol increases the risk of AF, little was known about its acute effects on human cardiac electrophysiology. In addition, the study found that alcohol shortened pulmonary vein atrial adequate refractory periods but the global electrophysiological impact on the surface electrocardiogram (ECG) had not been reported.

The study was a secondary analysis of the HOLIDAY Trial. During AF ablation procedures, 100 adults were randomly assigned to receive either intravenous alcohol titrated to 0.08% blood alcohol concentration or a masked placebo with the same volume and osmolarity. Intervals measured from 12-lead ECGs were compared between pre-infusion and at infusion steady state (20 minutes).

The study included 100 participants with an average age of 60 years and 11% female. No significant differences were found in the P-wave duration, PR, QRS, or QT intervals between the alcohol and placebo groups. However, the infusion of alcohol led to a statistically significant shortening of the JT interval after multivariable adjustment.

The acute alcohol exposure resulted in a shortened JT interval, indicating a reduction in ventricular repolarization. These changes suggest a global shortening of refractoriness, which could cause immediate proarrhythmic effects in the atria and ventricles.

