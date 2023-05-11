The following is a summary of “Sleep and wake electroencephalogram over the lifespan,” published in the April 2023 issue of Neurobiology of Aging by Sun et al.

The electroencephalograms (EEG) of sleep and wakefulness exhibit alterations throughout an individual’s life. Although previous research has delineated the alterations in electroencephalogram (EEG) associated with aging, the datasets were limited to a specific age cohort or concentrated on the macroscopic features of sleep and wakefulness rather than the microscopic features.

In this report, researchers provide sex-specific information from a sample of 3,372 individuals who were either part of a community-based or clinic-based study and had no neurological or psychiatric disorders. The age range of the participants was from 11 days to 80 years. Age norms are estimated for significant sleep and waking electroencephalogram (EEG) parameters, which include absolute and relative powers in delta, theta, alpha, and sigma bands.

Additionally, sleep spindle density, amplitude, duration, and frequency are also considered. To demonstrate the potential application of the reference measures established in this study, researchers juxtapose them with sleep electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings obtained from individuals of similar age diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, severe sleep apnea, depression, osteoarthritis, and osteoporosis. The datasets’ partially clinical nature may introduce a bias towards less normal results, leading to an underestimation of pathology in practical settings. However, the use of age-based EEG reference values allows for an objective screening of deviations from healthy aging in individuals with various brain health disorders.

