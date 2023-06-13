The following is a summary of “Increased risk of cutaneous immune-related adverse events in patients treated with talimogene laherparepvec and immune checkpoint inhibitors: A multi-hospital cohort study,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Dermatology by Leung, et al.

Previous studies have demonstrated that combining immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) with talimogene laherparepvec (TVEC) may enhance antitumor responses. However, the incidence of cutaneous immune-related adverse events (cirAEs) in patients treated with ICI and TVEC has not been investigated. For a study, researchers sought to compare the development of cirAEs in patients receiving ICI alone versus those receiving both ICI and TVEC (ICI + TVEC).

The study included patients with cutaneous malignancies treated with ICI alone or ICI + TVEC therapy at the Massachusetts General Brigham healthcare system. The analysis involved evaluating the rate of cirAE development, the time from ICI initiation to cirAE occurrence, the grade and morphology of cirAEs, and patient survival. Categorical variables were analyzed using Pearson’s χ2 test or Fisher’s exact test, while continuous variables were analyzed using t-tests or Kruskal-Wallis tests. Adjusted time-varying Cox proportional hazards modeling was performed to address immortal time bias.

Among patients receiving ICI alone, cirAE development was 32.3%. In contrast, patients receiving ICI + TVEC had a higher rate of cirAE development at 38.7%. After adjusting for relevant factors, ICI + TVEC was associated with a twofold increased risk of developing cirAEs compared to patients treated with ICI alone (hazard ratio: 2.03, P = 0.006).

The findings indicated that the combination therapy of ICI + TVEC was associated with an increased risk of developing cutaneous immune-related adverse events (cirAEs) compared to treatment with ICI alone.

Dermatologists and oncologists should be aware of the findings and consider counseling and closely monitoring patients receiving ICI + TVEC for potential cirAEs.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00268-2/fulltext