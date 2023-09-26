Elevated sCD14 and Intestinal Fatty Acid Binding Protein in IA Patients

The following is a summary of “sCD14 and Intestinal Fatty Acid Binding Protein Are Elevated in the Serum of Patients With Idiopathic Anaphylaxis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice by Cao et al.

Intestinal epithelial integrity is compromised in gastrointestinal (GI), allergic, and autoimmune disorders. Idiopathic anaphylaxis (IA) attacks are frequently accompanied by gastrointestinal (GI) manifestations. Researchers wanted to ascertain if surrogate markers of GI permeability were abnormal in this patient population.

Serum concentrations of zonulin, intestinal fatty acid binding protein (I-FABP), and soluble CD14 (sCD14) in 54 patients with inflammatory arthritis (IA) were compared to concentrations in healthy controls (HCs), and clinical and laboratory parameters were correlated. Patients with IA had higher I-FABP levels than healthy controls (median 1,378.0 pg/mL vs. 479.0 pg/mL, respectively; P<.001). sCD14 was also elevated in IA patients compared to healthy controls (median 2,017.0 ng/mL vs. 1,189.0 ng/mL, respectively; P<.001), whereas zonulin was comparable between IA and healthy controls (median 49.6 ng/mL vs 52.4 ng/mL, respectively; P =.40).

Patients with IA who experienced vomiting and diarrhea had elevated I-FABP levels compared to those who did not (P =.0091). Serum levels of I-FABP and sCD14 are elevated in IA patients. Elevations in these biomarkers of IA indicate that increased GI permeability, as observed in other allergic conditions such as food allergy, is a prevalent finding in individuals with IA and may provide insight into the pathogenesis of this condition.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219823003471