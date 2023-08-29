Eligibility for Intensified Antithrombotic Regimens in Post-PCI Patients

The following is a summary of “Eligibility to Intensified Antithrombotic Regimens for Secondary Prevention in Patients Who Underwent Percutaneous Coronary Intervention,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Cardiovascular Disease by Greco et al.

The administration of solitary antiplatelet therapy (SAPT) and intensified antithrombotic regimens (extended dual antiplatelet therapy [DAPT] or dual pathway inhibition [DPI]) is advised for secondary prevention in individuals who have undergone percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) after initial DAPT. Researcher’s objective was to assess the eligibility for these strategies and investigate the extent to which guidelines are implemented in clinical practice. Patients who underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for acute or chronic coronary syndrome and completed the initial dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) were examined in a prospective registry. The patients were classified into SAPT (Single Antiplatelet Therapy), prolonged DAPT (Dual Antiplatelet Therapy)/DPI (Direct Oral Anticoagulant), or DPI groups based on the indication provided in the medical guidelines, utilizing a risk stratification algorithm.

The study examined factors that could predict the administration of more aggressive treatment regimens and the deviation of medical practices from established guidelines. From October 2019 to September 2021, a cumulative number of 819 individuals were enrolled as patients. According to the medical criteria, 83.7% of patients were eligible for SAPT, 9.6% for any intensified treatment plan (such as prolonged DAPT or DPI), and 6.7% for DPI exclusively. During the multivariable analysis, it was observed that patients with medical conditions such as diabetes, dyslipidemia, peripheral artery disease, multivessel disease, or previous myocardial infarction were more prone to receiving an intensified treatment regimen.

On the contrary, individuals with atrial fibrillation, chronic kidney disease, or a history of stroke were observed to have a decreased likelihood of being prescribed an escalated treatment plan. Non-compliance with established protocols was observed in 18.3% of cases. Specifically, only 14.3% of individuals eligible for intensified treatment regimens received the appropriate medical intervention. In summary, even though most patients who underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) following the initial duration of dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) were suitable candidates for single antiplatelet therapy (SAPT), approximately one in six individuals exhibited indications for intensified treatment regimens. However, such intensified treatment regimens were not adequately utilized among eligible patients.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002914923002473