Eltrombopag and Iron Deficiency Anemia in Aplastic Anemia

The following is a summary of “Iron deficiency anemia following long-term eltrombopag treatment for aplastic anemia: a single-institution experience,” published in the February 2025 issue of International Journal of Hematology by Yamamoto et al.

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a rare but serious bone marrow disorder characterized by insufficient blood cell production, leading to varying degrees of severity. Eltrombopag (EPAG) is effective in AA and exhibits iron-chelating properties; however, the association between long-term EPAG use and iron deficiency anemia (IDA) remains unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on the link between long-term EPAG use and IDA in AA.

They retrospectively evaluated the incidence and characteristics of EPAG-induced IDA (E-IDA) in 36 patients with AA.

The results showed that 6 of 36 patients (17%) developed E-IDA without bleeding, with a median onset of 1,142.5 days (range, 389–1,442). The cumulative EPAG dose was higher in E-IDA patients (P = 0.04). E-IDA was recurrent in 4 patients with hemoglobin above 10 g/dl and resistant in 2 patients with hemoglobin below 10 g/dl. All improved with oral iron.

Investigators observed that E-IDA occurred in patients with AA treated with EPAG for over 1 year and presented as recurrent or resistant anemia.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12185-025-03940-2