The introduction of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCV) has changed the behaviour of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) in relation to serotype distribution. The inclusion of these vaccines in national vaccination programmes has lowered the incidence of IPD, with a significant drop in the circulation of the serotypes included in each country’s vaccine. However, the introduction of other serotypes that were not included in the vaccination, such as 19A in the case of PCV7 and PCV10, has been recorded. This was a case series research of children diagnosed with IPD who were admitted to 10 hospitals in Bogota. There were cases of bacteremic pneumococcal pneumonia, meningitis, primary bacteremia, and osteoarticular infection. A descriptive study was performed on the demographic, clinical, and laboratory factors of patients with IPD caused by Spn19A, as well as its trend over time, profiles of antimicrobial susceptibility, and clinical outcomes. There were 463 IPD cases, 315 of which had identified serotypes. The prevalence of IPD by Spn19A was 17.7 percent. Penicillin was not effective against 39.6 percent of nonmeningeal isolates.

Spn19A is the most common serotype discovered in recent years and is a common cause of IPD in the paediatric population of the examined cohort, with a rising trend of this serotype during the monitoring period following the introduction of PCV10.

Reference: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21645515.2019.1710411