The population that is usually working as female sex workers (FSW) often have unprotected sex. Emergency contraceptive pills (ECP) are an important back-up method to prevent unwanted pregnancy especially for people who often have unprotected sex like FSW. We examine ECP use among FSW in Swaziland.

The researchers utilized the data from a 2011 respondent-driven sampling survey of 325 Swazi FSW. The researchers explored the association between individual characteristics and ever having used ECP.

In weighted analyses, 27.5% of FSW had ever used ECP. Most had ever been pregnant, among whom 48.7% had had an unwanted pregnancy and 11.7% had had an abortion. Nearly half of the sample had experienced condom failure in the past month. Significant independent correlates of ECP use were younger age, higher education, higher income, having two or more children, and never having been married.

The study concluded that FSW who are older or of lower socioeconomic status may not have adequate access to ECP. By better addressing these women’s family planning needs, the dual goals of preventing unwanted pregnancy and preventing vertical transmission of HIV can be achieved.

Reference: https://srh.bmj.com/content/40/2/102