Empiric Antibiotic Treatment Impact on Bacteremia Sepsis: Retrospective Study Using Hospital Cumulative Antibiograms

The following is a summary of “Effects of empiric antibiotic treatment based on hospital cumulative antibiograms in patients with bacteremia sepsis: a retrospective cohort study,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Clinical Microbiology and Infection by Chang et al.

The purpose is to evaluate the efficacy of empiric antibiotics with varying degrees of appropriateness based on hospital cumulative antibiograms in patients presenting to the emergency department (ED) with bacteremia sepsis. This retrospective cohort study from February 2016 to December 2018 included adult sepsis patients, and positive blood culture reports in the ED.

These patients were divided into two groups based on the isolated pathogens and empiric antibiotics they received, using a cutoff of 70% for overall antimicrobial susceptibility (OAS) on hospital cumulative antibiograms 6 months before ED admission. Researchers performed multivariate regression and sensitivity analyses. There were 1,055 patients included in this study. They adjusted multivariate regression models for age, sex, co-morbidities, infection site, organ dysfunction, and septic shock.

Antibiotics with an OAS of ≥70% were associated with decreased in-hospital mortality (adjusted odds ratio, 0.46; 95% CI, 0.28–0.77) and 30-day mortality (adjusted odds ratio, 0.53; 95% CI, 0.33–0.88). They were more likely to result in an intensive care unit stay of 1.60 days shorter (95% CI, -3.00 to -0.20). In patients with bacteremia sepsis in the ED, empiric antibiotics with OAS of ≥70% based on hospital cumulative antibiograms are associated with lower mortality and shorter intensive care unit stay duration.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1198743X23000058