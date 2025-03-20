Encouraging Healthy Sleep Habits to Prevent Hypertension

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Yacobchuk

A recent article suggests that increased efforts by clinicians to promote healthy sleep habits may prevent hypertension in young and middle-aged people.

Sleep duration is associated with hypertension in young and middle-aged people, prompting the authors of a recent systematic review to call for increased efforts among clinicians to promote healthy sleep habits.

“Given current research results revealing a trend of hypertension manifesting at increasingly younger ages, we conducted a meta-analysis to further elucidate the relationship between sleep duration and hypertension risk in young and middle-aged individuals,” wrote Jie Yang and colleagues in the International Journal of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Risk and Prevention.

Linking Sleep to BP

Using a combination of keywords related to BP, age, and sleep, the authors searched PubMed, Embase, and the Cochrane Library for English-language articles published between January 2003 and November 2023.

Of 4,447 total studies, 16 met inclusion criteria for the analysis. The selection included 3 cohort and 13 cross-sectional studies, totaling 256,185 participants. Eleven studies were conducted in China; 2 in the US; and 1 each in South Korea, Japan, and Iran.

Across studies, hypertension was defined as one of the following:

Systolic BP of 140 mm Hg or higher and/or diastolic BP of 90 mm Hg or higher

Current use of antihypertensive medications

A history of diagnosed hypertension

The researchers found a significant association between short sleep duration (ie, fewer than 7 hours) and hypertension risk (relative risk [RR], 1.10; 95% CI, 1.05-1.15), with significant heterogeneity among the studies (I2, 61.6%; P=0.00).

Long sleep duration (ie, 9 hours or more) was also significantly associated with hypertension risk (odds ratio [OR], 1.10; 95% CI, 1.05-1.15), with no heterogeneity between studies (I2, 30.4%; P=0.084).

Promoting Healthier Sleep Habits

According to the authors, rates of hypertension awareness and treatment are low among young and middle-aged people, which increases their risk for adverse events.

“A large number of patients lack a sufficient understanding of the detrimental effects associated with hypertension, often disregarding the need for treatment when patients manifest no symptoms, or struggle with adhering to long-term treatment,” the researchers noted.

To reduce hypertension risk and improve overall health, the researchers advised that young and middle-aged people should:

Sleep for 7 to 8 hours

Improve sleep quality

Manage risk factors affecting sleep duration and quality

Adopt a healthier lifestyle

Follow a low-salt diet

Quit smoking

Limit alcohol intake

Engage in regular exercise for weight control

Alleviate mental stress

Maintain psychologic balance

Seek professional psychologic counseling, if necessary

“These steps are necessary to reduce the prevalence and progression of hypertension and decrease the occurrence of adverse events,” Yang and colleagues concluded.