Encouraging Preliminary Data for Glecirasib in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Glecirasib displayed promising anti-tumor activity in patients with KRAS G12C mutated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) or other solid tumors previously treated with other therapies. Based on these preliminary data, a pivotal clinical study has been initiated to further assess glecirasib in patients with PDAC in China.

Researchers from Peking University in China evaluated the efficacy and safety of the highly selective covalent KRAS G12C inhibitor glecirasib in patients with PDAC and other solid tumors who were enrolled in either JAB-21822-1001 or JAB-21822-1002. These trials enrolled Chinese, American, European, and Israeli participants with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors who had progressed on first-line therapy. The analysis examined 52 participants with PDAC (n=31) or other solid tumors (n=21) that were not colorectal cancer or non-small cell lung cancer.

The overall response rate was 56.0%, with all responses being partial responses. An additional 34.0% of the participants had stable disease. The response rate was consistent across tumor types, albeit the 3 included participants with small bowel cancer had a response rate of 100%. Furthermore, the median progression-free survival (PFS) for participants with PDAC was 5.6 months, and the median overall survival (OS) was 10.7 months. In participants with other solid tumors, the corresponding median PFS and median OS were 7.0 months and not reached, respectively.

One-quarter of participants reported grades 3 and above adverse events, most commonly being anemia (5.8%) or hypertriglyceridemia (3.8%). Other common any-grade side effects were increased blood bilirubin (50.0%), increased conjugated bilirubin (36.5%), and asthenia (23.1%). No treatment-emergent adverse events led to drug discontinuation or death.

