End-of-Career GPs Reflect: Navigating Changing Work Conditions and Generational Shifts

The following is a summary of “Insights from end-of-career general practitioners on changing working conditions and generational differences: considerations for future strategies,” published in the May 2024 issue of Primary Care by Schrimpf et al.

In recent decades, general practice has undergone substantial transformations, significantly reshaping the professional landscape for general practitioners (GPs). This study aimed to explore the multifaceted changes influencing GPs’ daily practices through semi-structured qualitative interviews with 15 end-of-career GPs.

The interviews delved into how these changes have impacted various aspects of their work, including organization, equipment use, working hours, work-life balance, job satisfaction, training opportunities, patient interactions, and professional reputation. Findings from the interviews underscored that these changes were perceived by GPs as presenting barriers, opportunities, or a nuanced blend of both within general practice. While technological advancements were generally welcomed and seen to enhance working conditions, challenges were noted, such as a narrowing scope of responsibilities, increasing administrative demands, and inadequate practical training for new entrants into the profession.

Shifts in doctor-patient dynamics, the transition from solo to group practice settings, and divergent professional expectations between generations were identified as both challenging and enriching aspects of contemporary general practice. By synthesizing these insights gleaned from end-of-career GPs with broader societal shifts, the study provides valuable input for shaping future frameworks in general practice, aiming to bolster the profession’s attractiveness. These insights offer pivotal considerations for guiding strategies in general practice and medical education, emphasizing the need for adaptable and supportive environments that align with evolving professional needs and expectations.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02419-z