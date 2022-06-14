TUESDAY, June 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) — An updated Endocrine Society clinical practice guideline for the management of hospitalized patients with diabetes or newly recognized or stress-induced hyperglycemia was published online June 12 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism to coincide with presentation at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, held from June 11 to 14 in Atlanta.

Mary T. Korytkowski, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues reviewed and updated the 2012 guidelines for management of hyperglycemia in hospitalized patients in non-critical care settings. A multidisciplinary panel identified and prioritized 10 clinical questions related to inpatient management of patients with diabetes and/or hyperglycemia.

The panel made 15 recommendations relating to 10 frequently encountered areas specific to glycemic management in the hospital. These include conditional recommendations for use of emerging diabetes technologies in the hospital such as continuous glucose monitoring and insulin pump therapies; insulin regimens for prandial insulin dosing, glucocorticoid-associated and enteral nutrition-associated hyperglycemia; and noninsulin therapy use. For issues relating to preoperative glycemic measures, appropriate use of correctional insulin, and diabetes self-management education in the hospital, recommendations were also made.

“This guideline addresses several important aspects of care specific to inpatient management of non-critically ill patients with diabetes or newly recognized hyperglycemia that have the potential to improve clinical outcomes in the hospital as well as following discharge,” Korytkowski said in a statement.

