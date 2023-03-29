TUESDAY, March 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Endogenous ghrelin is associated with longitudinal weight gain in girls and young women with anorexia nervosa, according to a study published online March 24 in JAMA Network Open.

Youngjung R. Kim, M.D., Ph.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined the association between baseline ghrelin and future weight change in individuals with anorexia nervosa. Analysis included 68 girls and young women (aged 10 to 22) followed for 18 months (35 with anorexia nervosa and 33 healthy controls).

The researchers found that, at baseline, individuals with anorexia nervosa had elevated circulating ghrelin area under the curve composite index (median, 1,389.4 versus 958.5 pg/mL) versus healthy individuals. When adjusting for diagnosis, age, race, and duration of follow-up, baseline ghrelin was associated with prospective weight gain (odds ratio, 2.35).

“This study offers evidence of association between ghrelin and longitudinal weight outcomes in individuals with anorexia nervosa,” the authors write. “Further studies are warranted to confirm this association and evaluate the potential clinical utility of ghrelin in anorexia nervosa.”

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

