Endometrial Polyp Prevalence in Postmenopausal Prolapse

The following is a summary of “Prevalence of and risk factors for endometrial polyps among asymptomatic postmenopausal women with uterovaginal prolapse,” published in the February 2025 issue of Obstetrics and Gynaecology by Weigel et al.

The prevalence and clinical significance of endometrial polyps in women with asymptomatic, postmenopausal remained poorly defined, lacking clear management guidelines.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to estimate the prevalence of endometrial polyps in women who were asymptomatic for postmenopausal and evaluate associated risk factors.

They assessed women’s prevalence of endometrial polyps in asymptomatic postmenopausal who underwent hysterectomy for uterovaginal prolapse, excluding those with other indications (e.g., postmenopausal bleeding). Eligible patients from a single site in Washington state (2009–2018) were included after chart review. The primary outcome was the existence of endometrial polyps on pathology and risk factors were analyzed using univariate and multivariate regression.

The results showed that 106 out of 317 women (33.4%) had endometrial polyps. The average polyp size was 13±10 mm and endometrial thickness was 1.4±1.5 mm. Most cases (78%) had solitary polyps, 2 cases (1.89%) showed premalignant or malignant lesions, including 1 endometrial carcinoma and 1 endometrial intraepithelial neoplasia. Baseline characteristics were similar between women with and without polyps, including fibroids, endometriosis, and adenomyosis. Multivariate logistic regression found that high body mass index (OR, 1.06; 95% confidence interval, 1.01–1.12; P =.02) and menopausal hormone therapy use (OR, 1.67; 95% confidence interval, 1.02–2.72; P =.04) were independently associated with the presence of polyps.

Investigators concluded that women who were asymptomatic for postmenopausal and uterovaginal prolapse had a high prevalence of endometrial polyps, with hormone therapy and high BMI as risk factors, and while malignancy risk appeared low, expectant management might be reasonable for incidentally discovered polyps.

