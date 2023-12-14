Endometrial Receptivity in Endometriosis: Insights from a Case-Control Study on ART Treatments

The following is a summary of “Is endometrial receptivity affected in women with endometriosis? Results from a matched pair case-control study of assisted reproductive technology treatments,” published in the December 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Casalechi et al.

Is endometriosis bad for the transfer of an embryo? For a case-control study, researchers sought to look at women who had surgery or ultrasound and were diagnosed with endometriosis at Fondazione IRCCS Ca’Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico di Milano between 2015 and 2021. There was room for women with endometriosis who had a “freeze-all” cycle during an IVF treatment. They were paired with healthy patients who also had cryopreserved blastocyst transfer cycles.

The pairs were matched based on age (±1 year), number (=), and quality (±1 top versus low) of the cryopreserved blastocysts. All of the women had a single frozen embryo transferred, and the Core Outcome Measure for Infertility Trials initiative’s suggestions for the results of assisted reproductive technology were looked at. Adding up the live birth rate per cycle was the main result. About 101 women with endometriosis and 101 women who did not have it were included.

The cumulative live birth rate per cycle was the same for women with and without endometriosis (58% vs. 50%; P = 0.32). The expected success rates for all 4 embryos that were moved were also about the same, based on the Kaplan–Meier analysis (74% vs. 82%, respectively; P = 0.67). These past results suggest that endometriosis has little to no effect on the responsiveness of the endometrium in women who have mild to severe endometriosis.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472648323005138