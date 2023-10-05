Endothelial Dysfunction Indicators’ Prognostic and Predictive Value in Sepsis-associated Acute Kidney Damage

The following is a summary of “Prognostic and predictive value of endothelial dysfunction biomarkers in sepsis-associated acute kidney injury: risk-stratified analysis from a prospective observational cohort of pediatric septic shock,” published in the July 2023 issue of Critical Care by Atreya et al.

Sepsis-associated acute kidney injury (SA-AKI) is a common complication of sepsis with high morbidity, with no current therapies after continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). Systemic inflammation and endothelial dysfunction are vital drivers of SA-AKI.

Researchers started a retrospective study to measure endothelial dysfunction markers and develop prediction models for SA-AKI in children, stratified by inflammatory biomarker-based risk.

They conducted secondary analyses on pediatric septic shock, focusing on the primary outcome of having ≥ Stage II KDIGO SA-AKI on day 3, as determined by serum creatinine levels (D3 SA-AKI SCr). Various biomarkers, including previously validated predictors of mortality in pediatric sepsis (PERSEVERE-II), were assessed through serum samples collected on Day 1 (D1). Multivariable regression was used to investigate the independent link between endothelial markers and D3 SA-AKI SCr. Risk-stratified analyses were performed, and CART techniques were employed to build prediction models for D3 SA-AKI risk within predefined PERSEVERE-II risk subgroups.

The results showed that patients with D3 SA-AKI SCr had worse clinical outcomes (28-day mortality and need for CRRT). Serum-soluble thrombomodulin (sTM), Angiopoietin-2 (Angpt-2), and Tie-2 were independently associated with D3 SA-AKI SCr. Tie-2 and Angpt-2/Tie-2 ratios were affected by the interaction between D3 SA-AKI SCr and risk strata. Logistic regression performed best for D3 SA-AKI risk in high- or intermediate-PERSEVERE-II patients. A CART model with 6 terminal nodes achieved an =area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.90 and 0.77 in tenfold cross-validation, effectively distinguishing those with and without D3 SA-AKI SCr with high specificity. A newly derived model modestly indicated high- or intermediate-PERSEVERE-II risk patients (n=84) with high versus low risk of D3 SA-AKI SCr in a unique set of patients (n=224).

They concluded that endothelial dysfunction biomarkers are independently associated with the risk of severe SA-AKI, suggesting their potential for prognostic and predictive enrichment in clinical trials.

Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-023-04554-y