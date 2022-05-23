For a study, researchers examined the outcomes of endovascular aneurysm repair in patients from the Committee for Stentgraft Management registry to assess the importance of persistent type II endoleak (p-T2EL) and the risk of late adverse events, such as aneurysm sac expansion. From 2006 to 2015, the medical records of 17,099 patients 75 years of age who underwent endovascular aneurysm repair for abdominal aortic aneurysm were examined. Patients were separated into two groups (with and without p-T2EL) and compared to see if there was a link between p-T2EL and aneurysm sac expansion following endovascular aneurysm repair.

About 4,957 individuals (29.0%) had p-T2EL, whereas 12,142 (71.0%) did not (non-T2EL). The p-T2EL group had a substantially greater mean age (P<0.001) and fewer men (P<0.001). Among comorbidities, hypertension (P=0.019) and chronic renal disease (P=0.040) were more common in the p-T2EL group, but respiratory diseases were less common (P<0.001). To account for disparities in patient characteristics, 4,957 patients from each group were matched according to propensity score. The cumulative incidence rates of abdominal aortic aneurysm–related mortality (p-T2EL: 52 of 4,957 [1.0%] versus non-T2EL: 21 of 12 142 [0.2%]), rupture (p-T2EL: 38 of 4,957 [0.8%] versus non-T2EL: 13 of 12 142 [0.1%]), sac enlargement (5 mm; p-T2EL: 1359 of 4957 [27.4%] versus non-T2EL: 332 of 12,142 [2.7%]), and reintervention (p-T2EL: 739 of 4,957 [14.9%] versus non-T2EL: 91 of 12,142 [0.7%]) were significantly higher in the p-T2EL than the nonpT2EL group (P<0.001). Propensity score matching resulted in a greater projected incremental risk for abdominal aortic aneurysm–related death, rupture, sac expansion (5 mm), and p-T2EL reintervention (P<0.001). Cox regression analysis indicated that older age (P=0.010), proximal neck diameter (P=0.003), and chronic renal illness (P=0.001) were independent positive predictors of sac enlargement, whereas male sex was an independent negative predictor (P=0.015).

The Committee for Stentgraft Management registry data demonstrated a link between p-T2EL and late adverse outcomes following endovascular aneurysm repair, such as aneurysm sac expansion, reintervention, rupture, and abdominal aortic aneurysm–related death. Aside from p-T2EL, sac enlargement was linked with older age, female sex, chronic renal illness, and a dilated proximal neck.

Reference:www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.056581